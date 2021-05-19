price and launch date of your subscription with ads

It was last March when the first rumors about an alleged HBO Max subscription with ads. Over the weeks, the buzz grew after the leak of its price and launch window. However, today the platform itself has come out to put an end to speculation. HBO Max confirmed that their new ad-supported membership will be available in the first week of June in United States.

We specify “United States” because HBO Max is not available in other parts of the world at this time. In fact, the company did not disclose if it plans to expand its subscription with ads to other territories, since HBO Max will arrive in Mexico and the rest of Latin America in June. Spain, for its part, will have to wait until the second half of 2021. We do not doubt that this membership will also try its luck in other countries.

How much will it cost? As CNBC had already anticipated at the end of April, the “cheap” variant of HBO Max will be priced at $ 9.99 per month. In Spain it would be approximately 8 euros and in Mexico 200 pesos. Be careful, at least in the Aztec country, this price is above the base subscriptions of Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video. It will be interesting to see if the company plans to adjust its prices to the economy of each country.

HBO Max promises “less intrusive” ads

Superman in black suit in ‘Snyder Cut’ from ‘Justice League’

Now, HBO Max promises that your affordable subscription will have a “Light load of ads”. On the other hand, Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, said in March that they were working to make the publicity as less intrusive as possible. “I think people will be very excited by how we have been so careful about the insertion of advertising and the organic nature of their experience,” he added.

You should also know that the subscription with ads will not restrict access to any premium membership content ($ 14.99 dollars). That is, you can enjoy the exact same catalog of movies and series from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, TNT and Adult Swim, among others. Although the company keeps its promise not to show overly intrusive ads, we’d better check for ourselves from the next month.

Read this too …