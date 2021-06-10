price and data for Spain

The updated Citroën C3 2021 is already on sale in Spain, a utility that is updated on an aesthetic and equipment level. This is how this best seller is renewed.

Citroën just put for sale one of its best-selling models both in Spain as in the rest of the European continent: the C3. The renewed 2021 range of this popular utility has already been marketed since 12,890 euros.

With this upgrade, the French firm of the automotive group Stellantis needs to reinforce the leadership position of this model, a whole bestseller According to its accumulated registration data in our country so far in 2021, with a total of 8,156 units sold (only surpassed by the Seat Arona urban SUV).

The incorporation of the Adavanced Comfort technology It is one of the great novelties in this update of the utility. True to the essence of the brand, this vehicle is clearly committed to occupant comfort by combining seats with a special design, ergonomics and material and a suspension scheme that is also specific and developed to enhance comfort on board.

Citroën C3 2021 range

On the other hand, at the design level, the C3 2021 presents on the front new bumpers, grill and headlights. For its part, the range of colors for the body starts to offer two new colors (Elixir Red and Spring Blue), one for the roof (Emerald Blue) and one for the decorative pieces surrounding the fog lights and Airbumps (Emerald Blue). With these novelties, the Gala brand offers a car with a wide range of options for personalization with 97 combinations of possible colors between the exterior and the three available interior environments.

In its catalog of systems safety and of driving assistance, include the recognition of speed limits, which works in sync with the speed regulator / limiter, the warning of involuntary lane change, the blind spot monitoring system and the Active Safety Brake system for emergency braking that limits the risk of accident from only 5 km / h speed.

The offer of engines remains unchanged and you can choose two three-cylinder gasoline -1.2 PureTech 83 and 110 hp- and a four-cylinder diesel -1.5 BlueHDi 99 hp-. All these engines are combined as standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, although the more powerful 110 hp version can also be combined with the EAT6 automatic transmission.