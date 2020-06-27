Just a week ago we were talking about Movistar Conecta Max, a possible alternative rate to replace Fusion 0. Finally, it has been confirmed that it will not come to replace the most basic Fusion plan and that both rates will coexist. We have also been able to know that it will be a fairly complete rate with high-speed fiber, fixed and a mobile rate. What you will not have is television, being a perfect product for those who do not require this service, but still want to contract with Movistar.

Movistar continues to renew its rate offer. In recent months, new rates have been launched, others have been discontinued and those that have not been affected in previous movements have been improved. This has led to the arrival of unlimited data in the Infinite Contract and some forms of Fusion. Now, it’s time to complement the Conecta range with a MAX modality that also includes the mobile.

This is Movistar Conecta MAX

Movistar Conecta MAX will launch next Monday, June 29, being the only combined fiber and mobile operator that will not include television. Fusion 0 will continue for the moment, although we do not rule out that Fusion ends up leading to a totally premium segment with unlimited data and television, while Conecta looks for more the price when doing without the pay television.

For the moment, Movistar Conecta MAX will have 600 Mbps symmetric fiberThat is, the same download and upload speeds, fixed with unlimited calls to other national landlines and mobile with minutes and unlimited messages along with 25 gigabytes to navigate at full speed. This new package will cost 54.90 euros, although it will be promoted to 39.90 euros during the first 3 months.

It can be achieved with ADSL and Radio in areas without fiber coverage, with the free installation that includes the Smart WiFi router (HGU from Movistar). We will not have any kind of permanence commitment, something that is already common in Movistar’s rates. Another advantage with respect to O2, a brand that offers something similar, is that it can be contracted in those areas without fiber and that is compatible with the financing of terminals or with new additional lines:

Additional M line for 7.5 euros per month with 5GB to navigate and 50 minutes in calls. Additional line L for 12.5 euros per month with 10GB to navigate and 150 minutes in calls. XL additional line for 15 euros per month with 15GB to navigate and unlimited calls. The Infinite Additional Line for 22.50 euros per month with unlimited data and unlimited calls.

