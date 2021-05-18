price and availability in Spain

One of the large terminals of the Chinese company vivo arrives in Spain. Y does it with ZEISS, the manufacturer of lenses and optical material, as its ally for the photographic section, the great hallmark of this vivo X60 Pro 5G, the manufacturer’s flagship for this course.

It is a high-end terminal that boasts great photographic capabilities and a list of specifications well above the current market average. Although the terminal was officially presented a few weeks ago, it is now when it disembarks in Spain.

And it does so by combining the possibilities of 5G, 120Hz screen and a combination of four cameras whose most spectacular feature is the inclusion of gimbal stabilization and the aforementioned ZEISS seal.

The company also points out that the vivo X60 Pro 5G, which comes with Android 11 and its clean customization layer, will have up to three years of update support, so it is a good starting point for those looking for an Android with a guarantee of medium.

vivo X60 Pro, technical specifications

As we said, the vivo X60 Pro 5G is the company’s new high-end. Both in specifications and in price, the live terminal is at the top of the table in terms of technical characteristics and possibilities. Although the terminal is below the threshold of 1000 euros, it does offer some specs that until now were limited to terminals with a somewhat higher price:

Screen6.56 ″ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10 +ProcessorQualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)Rear cameras48 MP, f / 1.48, 26mm (wide), 1 / 2.0 ″, 0.8µm, PDAF, with gimball stabilization

13 MP, f / 2.5, 50mm (telephoto), 1 / 2.8 ″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

13 MP, f / 2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)

Recording in 4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30 / 60fps, gyro-EISFront camera32 MP, f / 2.5, 26mm (wide), 1 / 2.8 ″, 0.8µmConnectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5GSensorsFingerprint under display accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, spectrometerDrums 4200 mAh Li-Po with 33W fast chargeMeasures158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm (6.24 x 2.88 x 0.30 in)Weight179 g Vivo X60 Pro 5G Specifications

The camera, the main argument of the X60 Pro

alive

The photographic section is perhaps the point that stands out the most about the vivo X60 Pro. The terminal has three rear cameras, with a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 13MP super wide angle and a 13MP lens for portraits. The main sensor, the real highlight, has a large aperture f / 1.48, which puts it at the top in this section.

The entire camera system is the result of a collaboration with ZEISS, and thanks to this collaboration, it is able to recreate the bokeh effect of the Zeiss Biotar Portrait Style. The camera is also stabilized with a live 2.0 gimbal, which not only offers improvements in moving photos, but also for video recording to have fully stabilized shots even when the subject or the mobile is in motion.

The camera options are closed by the inclusion of the Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging, which improves precision, especially in colors, details and zoom sharpness.

vivo X60 Pro 5G, price and availability

The vivo X60 Pro 5G will be available in Spain at end of May for a price of 799 euros, and it will do so in two colors: Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue. Both colors include a Schott Xensation Up display glass, also from one of the ZEISS sub-brands.

Read this too …