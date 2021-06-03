price and all the information about the SUV

Volkswagen recovers the GTX designation for its ID. 4. We tell you all the information, prices and what this new sporty and electric SUV offers.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

June 2, 2021 (12:00 CET)

Volkswagen ID4 GTX, all the information, data and prices of the new sports electric SUV

The Volkswagen ID.4 continues to expand its offer. As already we tell you in this test, the Volkswagen electric SUV range It was available in our country with a first launch that combined the most powerful 150 kW (204 hp) engine, up to that point, and its larger 77 kWh battery from 45,485 euros with its 1st edition.

Over time, the range of the Volkswagen ID.4 It has been expanded with more modest versions and less complete equipment that, however, allow access to the electric SUV of the Germans from 34,660 euros if the 109 kW (148 hp) engine and its 52 kWh battery are combined. From this access version, the options grow to this new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, with a slightly more sporty approach.

This new version refers to GTI or GTD equivalent within electric vehicles. Thus, the models that come under these acronyms will do so under the umbrella of small sporting details that differentiate it from the rest of the range, as well as a mechanical jump that offers better performance.

The VW ID.4 GTX has some cosmetic changes to its bodywork.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, what does it offer

If we talk about aesthetics, the new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX receives slight changes in the front bumper, now painted in its entirety and with three LEDs on each side, which provide a little more dynamism. In the lateral area, the plastics of the door are now painted and the rear bumper is specific to this version.

In the cabin, the decoration also opts for a more sporty finish. To delve into your intentions, the plastics on the dashboard and doors are blue and the rest of the upholstery contrasts with red stitching. In addition, the steering wheel is also specific to the GTX version, it is finished in leather and is heated.

As for mechanics refers, this Volkswagen ID.4 GTX comes with four-wheel drive thanks to its two electric motors (one per axle). A) Yes, the front has 102 hp and the rear with 204 hp and it will be the one that pushes the vehicle as long as the work is not demanded on the front wheels. When working at maximum power, the sum of both engines offers a 299 hp total. All this using the energy accumulated in your 77 kWh battery that yields, according to approved data, 480 kilometers. In addition, they promise a fast charge of up to 125 kW, which will allow to obtain 320 kilometers in just 30 minutes.

The maximum power, of course, can only be obtained for 30 seconds and it will be necessary that the battery is at an optimal temperature and has more than 88 percent of its available autonomy. If these conditions are met, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX interior adds blue and red accents

As for his equipment, the highlight are their Matrix LED matrix headlights as standardas well as ambient lighting in 30 different colors, light and rain sensors, emergency braking assistant, adaptive cruise control or front and rear parking sensors.

What’s more, as an option you can choose seats with the integrated headrest, electric adjustment with memory and massage and heated. The wheels are 20 inches but can be extended to 21 inches and the suspension can be improved in the Sport package, with a greater firmness and 15 mm shorter springs, or with the Sport Plus package, which adds variable steering and shock absorbers of electronic control.

Regarding its price, The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX starts at 52,910 euros, without the aid provided by the Government or the discount campaigns of the brand itself. In terms of trim levels, customers can choose between Comfort, Infotainment, Assistance and Sport packages, each with its own options and with an intermediate step called Plus.