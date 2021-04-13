Price analysis 4/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, LINK, XLM

Altcoins continue to push higher as Bitcoin bulls work to hold the $ 60,000 level as support.

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodities strategist Mike McGlone compared the current consolidation in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of a "caged bull, rested to escape". Compared to rallies a year after Bitcoin’s two previous halving in 2012 and 2016, the strategist rated the current price action as "docile".

According to McGlone, Bitcoin is "still in price discovery mode" and its plateau is still far away.

While Bitcoin remains in focus, altcoins have continued to steal the show. Bitcoin’s market dominance, which approached 70% on January 4, has continued to decline even though its price has risen more than 104% so far this year. The current market dominance at 54.3% is the lowest since April 2019 according to data from CoinMarketCap. This suggests that various altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

However, the approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund could tilt the lead back in favor of Bitcoin. Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital became the latest to apply with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Bitcoin ETF on Monday. The growing list of candidates running to launch a Bitcoin ETF shows that there is still high demand for the digital asset.

Will Bitcoin continue to trade sideways as altcoins rally or will it resume its uptrend and lead from the front? Let’s take a look at the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin formed a candlestick pattern inside the day on April 11, indicating indecision between the bulls and the bears. The bulls attempted to resolve this uncertainty to the upside today by piercing the all-time high at $ 61,825.84, but the bears had other plans. Again they successfully defended air resistance.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Although the bears are defending the overhead resistance, they have not been able to lower the price further than $ 60,000. This suggests that the bulls are not closing their long positions in a hurry, as they anticipate that the uptrend will continue.

If the bulls can push and hold the price above $ 61,825.84, the BTC / USDT pair will complete an inverse bullish head and shoulders pattern. That could result in a rally towards the pattern target at $ 69,540. If the momentum holds, the next target to watch is $ 79,566.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the pair turns down and breaks below the 50-day simple moving average ($ 54.7823). Such a move could signal the beginning of a deeper correction.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) has been trading above the breakout level at $ 2,040.77 for the past three days, but the bullish move lacks momentum. The long wick on the April 10 candle and the April 11 inside day candle pattern suggests that the bulls are hesitant to push the price higher.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price does not pick up momentum in the coming days, the bears will try to lower the price below $ 2,040.77. If the ETH / USDT pair breaks below the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 1,985), the next stop could be the trend line. A break below this support could signal the start of a deeper correction.

However, the ascending 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 61 indicate an advantage for the bulls. If the bulls hit the price above $ 2,200 hard, the pair can begin the next stage of the uptrend which could hit $ 2,618.14.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) is in a strong uptrend, but the bullish move of the past two days is showing signs of a breakdown. The long wick in today’s candle suggests that some traders are profiting at higher levels.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Although the 20-day EMA ($ 385) is rising, the RSI above 84 indicates that the rally is overheated in the near term. This could result in a small correction or consolidation over the next few days. In strong uptrends, corrections generally last no more than three days.

The first support on the downside is the 38.2% Fib retracement level at $ 483.95. If the price bounces off this support, it will suggest that sentiment remains positive and the bulls are buying on dips. They will then try to resume the uptrend by pushing the price above the all-time high at $ 638.56.

If they are successful, the next stage of the uptrend could begin, which could propel the BNB / USDT pair to $ 888.70. Conversely, if the bears slide the price below $ 483.95, the pair could fall to the 20-day EMA.

XRP / USDT

The volatility contraction on April 9 resolved to the upside on April 10 and XRP rallied above $ 1.11. The bulls continued their buying on April 11 and raised the price to $ 1.50. However, the long wick in the candle for the day suggests that traders posted gains at higher levels.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears were unable to seize the advantage today and start a correction. The bulls tried to resume the uptrend but failed, resulting in the formation of a Doji candlestick pattern. This suggests indecision between the bulls and bears about the next directional move.

If buyers can push the price above $ 1.50, the XRP / USDT pair could rally to $ 2. Contrary to this assumption, if the price drops and falls below $ 1.30, the pair could initiate a correction.

The main support on the downside is $ 1.11. If buyers can turn this level into support, the pair will make one more attempt to break above $ 1.50. On the other hand, a break below $ 1.11 can result in a drop to the 20-day EMA ($ 0.89).

ADA / USDT

The bulls successfully held Cardano (ADA) above the 50-day SMA ($ 1.17) in recent days and are currently attempting to initiate a bullish move. However, the long wick of today’s candle suggests that the buy is exhausted above $ 1.33.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls fail to sustain the price above $ 1.33, aggressive bears may retry to sink the price below the 50-day SMA. If they manage to do that, the ADA / USDT pair could fall to the support zone of $ 1.03 to $ 0.98.

A bounce in this zone could keep the pair in range for a few more days. Alternatively, if the bears sink the price below the zone, the pair could drop to $ 0.80.

This negative view will be invalidated if the pair maintains the price above $ 1.33. That could bring the price to $ 1.48. A break above this resistance could initiate the next leg of the uptrend which can hit $ 2.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) has been sandwiched between the 20-day EMA ($ 39.30) and the overhead resistance at $ 42.28 for the past few days. However, this tight range trading is unlikely to continue for long.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls can propel the price above $ 42.28, the DOT / USDT pair could rally to $ 46.80. The bears can again offer resistance at this level, but if the bulls can break through the barrier, the pair could rally to $ 53.50 and then $ 57.

The slightly ascending 20-day EMA and the RSI above 54 suggest only a small advantage for the bulls. If the bears can sink the price below the moving averages, it will open the doors for a drop to $ 32.50 and then to $ 26.50.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) has soared above the all-time high of $ 36.80 today. Although the moving averages have yet to appear, the RSI has approached overbought territory, signaling a rebound in momentum.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls can keep the price above $ 35.20, it will suggest strong demand at higher levels. The UNI / USDT pair could rally to $ 43.43 and if this level is removed as well, the up move can reach $ 50.

Contrary to this assumption, if the bulls fail to hold the price above $ 35.20, this would suggest that traders are posting gains at higher levels. If the price falls and sustains below $ 35.20, the range-limited action in the pair could continue.

LTC / USDT

The contraction in Litecoin (LTC) volatility on April 8 and 9 was followed by an expansion in favor of the bulls. Buyers pushed the price above $ 246.96 on April 10 and have managed to keep the price above it ever since.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The ascending 20-day EMA ($ 218) and the RSI above 63 suggest that the path of least resistance is to the upside. If buyers can push the price above $ 262.93, the LTC / USDT pair could rally to its next target target at $ 307.42.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price breaks down and sustains below $ 246.96. Such a move would suggest that traders posted gains at higher levels. The critical support to watch on the downside is the 20-day EMA.

A strong bounce will suggest that sentiment remains positive and the bulls will once again attempt to resume the uptrend. Conversely, a break below the 20-day EMA could bring the price down to $ 170.

LINK / USDT

Chainlink (LINK) is stuck between $ 24 and $ 36.93. The slightly ascending 20-day EMA ($ 30.92) and the RSI above 55 suggest that the bulls have a slight advantage. However, the failure of the bulls to challenge the overhead resistance at $ 36.93 indicates that demand dries up to higher levels.

LINK / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears are trying to sink the price below the $ 32 support. If they can pull it off, the chance of a break below the moving averages increases. Such a move could lower the price to $ 24.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price bounces off the 20-day EMA, the bulls will make one more attempt to push the price above $ 36.93. If they are successful, the LINK / USDT pair could resume its uptrend and rise towards $ 40 and then $ 50.

XLM / USDT

The bulls are attempting to resume the uptrend in Stellar Lumens (XLM), but are facing stiff resistance at the $ 0.60 level. The bulls pushed the price above the overhead resistance on April 11 and today, but could not sustain the breakout.

XLM / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls do not allow the price to slide below $ 0.55, it will suggest accumulation on declines. The rising 20-day EMA ($ 0.47) and the RSI near the overbought territory suggest that the bulls are in control.

A breakout and close above $ 0.60 will be the first sign that the bulls have dominated the bears. If that happens, the XLM / USDT pair could resume the uptrend and rise to $ 0.72 and then $ 0.85.

On the other hand, if the bears drop the price below $ 0.55, the pair could fall to the 20-day EMA.

