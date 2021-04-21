Price alerts in Google Chrome for Android: this is how they are activated

Google Chrome can now notify you when a product you want to buy drops in price. So you can activate this function.

The mobile version of Google Chrome continues to receive news. After entering features such as callout links, the browser now enters a useful new tool which will help users to know when one of your favorite products has dropped in price.

This function has begun to be available in version 90 of Google Chrome for Android, although to be able to use it it is necessary activate it manually.

Activate Google Chrome price alerts on Android

As told in Android Police, the Google Chrome price alerts feature It is inherited from the same option included in the Google Shopping application, which has stopped working by decision of the company.

Its implementation is somewhat curious: Once the price alerts are activated, Chrome will show a warning when the price of a product opened in a browser tab changes. In the event that the tab is closed, Chrome will stop monitoring price changes, and we will not receive notification when the price goes up or down.

To activate this function, you have to resort to the menu of experimental options or “flags” of the browser. Specifically, you have to go to the option identified as “Chrome: // flags / # enable-tab-grid-layout”, and from the menu choose the option Enabled price notifications. Then you just have to follow a few simple steps to view price alerts:

When you have activated the aforementioned option in Chrome, restart the browser. Open the tab page by tapping on the square icon located in the upper right, right next to the search bar. Now, tap the three-dot icon on the upper right corner, and in the menu tap on “Track prices”. Activate the option to monitor prices.

In this way, if the price of one of the products opened in a low price tab, Chrome will alert you with a notification. In case you want to stop receiving notifications for a specific product, it would be enough to close said tab.

