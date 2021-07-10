PRI supports Ildefonso Guajardo

MEXICO CITY

The national leadership of the PRI came out in defense of elected deputy, Idelfonso Guajardo, after the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) linked him to the process due to his probable responsibility in the crime of illicit enrichment.

“Instead of using the institutions to try to intimidate the opposition, the Morena government should clarify the evident corruption and electoral crime within this political institute and the federal administration,” said the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno.

He offered his support to Ildefonso Guajardo, former Secretary of the Economy, during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

The PRI leader affirmed that on Thursday, the elected federal deputy reported that he had been linked to the process, but that the judge did not see the need to apply custodial measures, so he will continue his process in freedom.

“We trust that he will fully clarify any doubts from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and that the judge will acquit him,” Moreno Cárdenas said in a statement and through his social networks.

Alejandro Moreno trusted that everything will be resolved favorably and that in August Guajardo Villarreal will enter the Chamber of Deputies, exonerated and without pressure.

On July 9, Ildefonso Guajardo was brought to trial for his probable responsibility in the crime of illicit enrichment, reported the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

* brc