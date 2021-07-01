PRI must evaluate electoral performance: Dulce María Sauri Riancho

MEXICO CITY.

The former national president of the PRI, Dulce María Sauri, considered it necessary that the collegiate bodies of the party open the debate to evaluate the successes and errors that have been committed in the electoral process and to get closer to the militancy.

In an interview, the also president of the Chamber of Deputies clarified that the violence unleashed on Tuesday at the party’s national headquarters does not reflect the militancy, but it is a fact that “no triumphs were achieved and that some militants, some groups, decided to take the path that takes them closer to Morena than to the PRI ”.

“We have the statutory bodies and the obligation for these bodies to function. The first of them, of course, is the Permanent Political Commission, which is the one that functions in times of recess of the National Political Council. There must be a report from the leadership of the electoral results to the National Political Council and a preparation of said report with the participation of the Permanent Political Commission.

“We are attentive to the call; However, we also recognize that the interest of the party right now is to support all those candidates, both local and federal, who presented challenges to the electoral bodies. This is essential for us. And, of course, we know that statutory and politically the organs have to function.

“In that sense, yes, do things well and on time; The PRI cannot afford the luxury of simulation, pretend to do the evaluation, pretend to redirect its behavior, its strategies, its attitudes towards the future, it has to make a confrontation here and now to be able to win the future, “he said. .

Asked about the accusation that Morena is behind the group that protests against Alejandro Moreno, the former national leader of the party said that “I do not consider, personally, that there is an express political intention of the Morena leadership on the PRI or on any other party Politically, it seems to me rather that this is due to internal party situations that have arisen at some point, and I say this with the authority of having lived it in 2000, after the defeat in the Presidency of the Republic ”.

Before the reporter’s insistence, he exemplified one of the problems that the PRI is experiencing.

“We have my state, Yucatán. Yucatán had been bipartisan PRI-PAN until the June 6 election, at this time Yucatán is a state of three forces, in which the minor force is the PRI. And this is due to the fact that there is a significant displacement of voters, who used to do it for the PRI and now they did it for Morena, because the PAN kept its vote, ”he said.

But when asked about the fact that in 24 months the PRI lost 79% of its membership, he replied that “not only did the PRI lose militants, all the parties lost them, even some barely managed to exceed the minimum to be able to continue with the registration. , despite the fact that they were parties of many years. So, it seems to me that, more than the list of militants, what needs to be reviewed are the electoral results ”.