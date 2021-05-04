Previous Canelo vs. Saunders: Technical Analysis and Forecast

There are no half measures: either Billy Joe Saunders will be Canelo’s most legitimate rival in his last six fights or it is one more fiasco who gets to play a supporting role to take his retirement check.

We hope that it will be the first, especially because of everything that the British has shouted and especially because ‘in theory’ there do not seem to be any conditions of the contract that affect him, such as weight clauses, for example, and he has had plenty of time to prepare the camp for this fight.

I mean, there is no reason not to see a Saunders fit to put up a good fight. If you do, there is no doubt that this fight will be legitimate and promises to be an entertaining fight.

In this video we analyze precisely the possible technical drawing of the fight from its recent antecedents, taking into account the advantages and disadvantages from the physical, as well as the boxing aspects of each one, which may or may not make a difference.

Along with that analysis, we bring you the forecast of this fight, where you inevitably have to rule out a victory by KO, something that we argued in the video. For convenience, I include the time guide on the subject of the video. They can also run the cursor and find the subtitles by topic.

1) Why are the chances of Billy Joe Saunders going up to fight effectively and not just to survive like his more recent predecessors?

2) (04:10) The fight must go a long way, the two assimilate and “have no power to knock each other out”.

3) (6:53) Except for Jacobs and Lemieux, in their last five fights, neither have had consistent opposition.

4) (09:18) Saunders left-handed guard should complicate Canelo as did Austin Trout and (especially) Erislandy Lara.

5) (11:01) What fight will we see? What will the first rounds be like and what can happen to the cardio of each one? What will be the most likely outcome?