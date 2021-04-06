Preview of the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Arona 2021

Two of the most important models of the Spanish SEAT, the SEAT Ibiza and the SEAT Arona, are about to be renewed thanks to a mid-life commercial update that will update their image, their interior aesthetics and their technological load. That is what the national manufacturer promises us, which ensures that the new SEAT Ibiza 2021 and SEAT Arona 2021 they will arrive with “more added emotion.” What can we expect from this update?

The current generation of SEAT Ibiza It hit the market in 2017: it is the fifth iteration of this authentic icon of Spanish roads, one of the vehicles best known by drivers in this country and a source of pride for generations and generations of workers of the Spanish brand. Next to him, just a few months later, the SEAT Arona, SEAT’s first B-segment SUV, which would quickly become a bestseller.

Both models have maintained the character expected of any SEAT, with a fun and youthful image, a very practical interior and, above all, a dynamic and attractive set-up for those drivers who are always looking for that little bit more when driving. with their cars. Nevertheless, As is logical, the passage of time and -especially- the renewal of some of its rivals has made both models begin to urgently need an update.

A more modern SEAT Ibiza 2021

The SEAT Ibiza in its 2021 version will debut new rear pilots, as shown in the image that SEAT has provided. In addition, taking into account the latest releases of the firm, the logo on the boot lid in which the vehicle’s nomenclature is read passes “be written” with the same “manual” type than models like the SEAT León.

In a short video of just 30 seconds that SEAT has made public It is also possible to appreciate new alloy wheels and, possibly, some other new color. The front grill will also change slightly, while the headlights will also be new. No more changes are expected on the exterior, something that contrasts with the interior, where a “small revolution” is expected with a different dashboard, more oriented towards the driver and more modern.

The SEAT Arona 2021 will be “more car”

The design of the SEAT AronaDespite having endured the passage of time very well, it will also be updated. Thus, it will also debut new front and rear light groups, although the most relevant details will be installed in the nose, with a new grille, a new bumper and the appearance of auxiliary light clusters in the upper part of the bumper, similarly to the new SEAT Ateca or the even more recent CUPRA Formentor.

The SEAT Arona will also debut body colors, as well as new alloy wheels to make it look more SUV than ever. You will receive the same interior as the SEAT Ibiza.

At the engine level, no significant changes are expected in either of the two models, so that the same mechanical options that are already available today will be maintained. Yes indeed, The appearance of new driving assistants and more advanced multimedia systems is expected, with a more complete digital instrument panel and new MIB3 infotainment systems directly inherited from the SEAT León.. There is nothing left, so the next April 15 All doubts will be cleared up, being the date indicated in the calendar for the official presentation of both models.