Notes on the new edition

After a long agony, of dusting off personal impressions recorded in old notebooks, gestated in infinite sleepless nights and in desperate musings on the couch of a psychoanalyst, The day I killed my father it was taking a format that even today I find it difficult to explain. I had never set out to write a fiction book, let alone brace myself in a sophisticated genre like theater (I clarify, if need be, that I only borrowed a few turns from the Monologue because I couldn’t think of anything better: I hope that the talented of the tables know how to forgive me).

The first edition, which came out of print in December 2006, had an unexpected impact. A few weeks later it was difficult to find copies in bookstores.

By then, the legion of ex-communists had grown exponentially. The disintegration of the USSR and the « socialist camp », the curious guevarist turn of the Argentine CP after critical support for the dictatorship (an anomaly against nature), were nurturing the diaspora of orphans of that faith.

My book talked about them. Identification or rejection of these intimate confessions could be felt, but hardly indifference.

I immediately received hundreds of emails, a few threats, and many requests for personal interviews. I also met former comrades whom I had not seen for more than twenty years. Everyone wanted to confirm that Julius Caesar [el personaje central del libro] Whoever they supposed him to be, they tried to validate suspicions about this or that character, but above all they needed to tell their own experiences in the open. There were even those who asked me for the data of Mario, the psychoanalyst of the novel: they sought to heal his deep wounds.

Writing or life. The only certainty that guided me through the agonizing record of those intimacies was that I had to overturn that story before the story devoured me. Long before being a text, The day that… was pain, disappointment, infinite sadness. And it is possible that, if it had not become a written letter, it would have resulted in frustration, poison for the soul or final prison. I know many good people who died without daring to push the floodgates of oppression: they simply dissolved before the implacable mandate of dogmas. He preferred complicit silence to betrayal.

A communist is undoubtedly him and his circumstances. A former communist, much more.

« You have lost the Marxist worldview of social development, » Julius Caesar reproaches my namesake for the narrative. It is a warning, an ultimatum. The boss of the Templars knows very well what he is saying. Talk about the sense of belonging. From the existential void that will accompany the future deserter from then on. It is a direct shot into the heart of the rebel.

In armored structures, one who tries to live outside the herd represents a danger. The migrant’s intentions, honesty or dishonesty do not matter, but the risk that it represents for the esprit de corps of the crusaders. Julius Caesar’s threat therefore has solid foundations: he was looking after his own interests.

In turn, the processes of rupture with nuclei of belonging so strong, generate in the wayward a heavy feeling of guilt. At stake is not just a party affiliation but the pillars of their identity. Guilt gnaws at him, erodes his soul. He fears abandonment, loneliness. Social ties, a moral system, an ethical conception, everyday pleasures, the books he used to read, the music he listened to: everything goes into a great auction. It is adrift.

Two Steps Back. During the second presidency of Cristina Fernández, but especially after the death of Néstor Kirchner, on October 27, 2010, a process of boiling began to be perceived in the legion of my former comrades. Beyond the decision that had already been taken by the two or three tiny groups to which the CP had been reduced -aligned with renewed enthusiasm along with the Justicialist barons-, the inarticulate torrent of the old progressive trunk began to regain its pulse: it became Kirchnerized . The persistent work of Fidel Castro – who is credited with saying: « To the Kirchner’s left there is only the wall » -, the official policy of appropriation of human rights, the populist wave in Latin America, added to the cult of the personality of the deceased former president -necrophilia was historically a great stimulus to revolutionary emotions-, they acted as triggers for a curious phenomenon. The mourning for the disappearance of « real » socialism seemed to be interrupted and a new wave of melancholy made its way through the rubble of the old system. Faith moves mountains.

Another stage was also beginning for me. Many of those ex-comrades with whom he had gone through desolation, enthusiastic readers of the book, ended the period of self-critical revision and joined in the greening of the brand new winds of change on the insurrectional coasts. Hostilities were resumed. Suspicions reappeared. You had to choose: one side or the other.

It was a painful process, loaded with old and bitter flavors. It was not – again – political discrepancies but a new Holy War. Good on one side. The Evil of the other. Absolute values ​​in which the fantasy – so human, so disastrous – of eliminating the one who thinks differently, underlay again. A liquid fanaticism was reborn, according to the incipient third world spring.

I lost some friends in the new purges. With others, I was able to establish rules of coexistence, but at the cost of avoiding “stinging issues”, that is, lowering the volume of our fraternity. Another wall stood before us.

Enemy agent. It took me a lot of personal work to understand that betraying is, in certain circumstances, an inescapable act to achieve freedom. Perhaps that was the worst challenge I had to face. What are the limits of loyalty? How far does one owe to others? Treason frightens. Real or imaginary, it is an accusation that reverses the burden of proof: the accused is guilty until proven otherwise. The gaze of the others is nailed to the nape, it is dragged like a heavy load.

Amos Oz says: “Only he who loves can become a traitor. Treason is not the opposite of love; it is one of your options. Traitor is the one who changes in the eyes of those who cannot change and will not change, those who hate to change and cannot conceive of change, even though they always want to change you. In other words, traitor, in the eyes of the fanatic, is anyone who changes. And the choice is hard between becoming a fanatic or a traitor. ”

When, in 2015, I was summoned to be the secretary of Public Media for the government that displaced Peronism from power, the wrath of the gods was unleashed. Several of the people who, in 1976, had honestly believed that Videla was a democratic general, were now enraged that « one of our own » had moved into « enemy territory. »

There are at least two paradoxes that this statement contains. Thirty years after my emigration from that fanatic and sectarian force, some continued to measure my actions as if nothing had happened in between. I was someone else, but, for the custodians of the Good – a mass that owns certain intangible values ​​- I had to be the same. There are « limits » that should not be passed. I could have become corrupt or a serial killer; in which case it is probable that he would have deserved some exclamation of astonishment; perhaps regret. In fact, over the past three decades, several unscrupulous millionaires, owners of unexplained fortunes, and politicians from Salt Lake City have not suffered any censorship by the gendarmerie of what is politically correct. But, integrating a government considered as perdition in its purest form was unforgivable. I had crossed the line.

Records of some poisoned sentences remained on social media. One of them -which caught my attention due to its virulence and because it came from someone whom I did not even remember- asked plainly for my execution: « I propose that whoever finds it -referring to this modest server- » screw it up « (sic ) ”. Another, a former gray bureaucrat with few intellectual resources – at least as far as I can memorize it – had suddenly discovered that, in truth, my « deviations » could already be perceived in the dark times of the Process, when – according to his evidence, incontrovertible – The undersigned had been truly fearful on . of madness. Fear is, for those who hold high esteem for their own legends, a highly negative value. The coward does not deserve mercy. It must be executed. In my case, retroactively. Thirty years later!

The second paradox is that -according to this conception- the codes of the supposed militant ethics are sustained on a mound of fungible values, which can only be exchanged for others -without losing their essence- if this is accepted by fashion or status quo in force. There is an inorganic court (a tacit consensus), which bases its decisions on customary rules, which sets the senses and the gradation of those offenses, transgressions and crimes. Thus, the crimes considered forgivable and those that are not are established; the forgettable deviations of which they never prescribe; justifiable prejudices and unacceptable sins. If Che Guevara was homophobic, he was so in a certain historical context. Stalin’s crimes are not comparable to Hitler’s. If the PC supported the dictatorship, it was « a mistake. » That Perón was a Nazi and an anti-communist is debatable.

It is the realm of subjectivity without mitigation.

I accepted to be an official of a government chosen by the popular will. I maintained an ethical behavior, I tried to be faithful to my convictions, I did not follow up. They did not ask me to « convert, » nor did I convert. But, upon accepting the position, the probos committee determined that I had become a miserable traitor in the service of spurious interests. « The last time I saw him, he was in financial trouble, » wrote a good-natured lady on Facebook who had shared with me visits to the barracks to greet « the patriotic military » who had just occupied the Falkland Islands in 1982. « Before I used to find it in buses and subways; you can see that it went well because now I don’t see it anymore, ”the leader of a small surviving faction of the Third International shot in turn – owner of an astonishing domain of sarcasm. The presumption of greed is another one of the preferred accusations of the vigilantes of Good. With that alibi, avoiding the uncomfortable territory of ideas and cornering the dissident in a quagmire. Another ancient confusion of the elect: you cannot be « reactionary » and honest at the same time. But yes – it is worth remembering – dishonest and progressive.

Against prejudice there is no possible defense. It is a self-protection mechanism. Again: belief kills reason.