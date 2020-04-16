NBC’s streaming platform has arrived.

Photo:

Peacock / Courtesy

This Wednesday April 15 has reached the market Peacock, the new streaming platform of NBC with 15,000 hours of the most influential movies, series and late night shows of recent years.

Since Wednesday, Comcast Will Launch a Free Preview of Peacock Premium Programming for Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers Throughout U.S. They are the first to know about the new streaming platform, which will be available to the general public next July 15 with a free level that will include 7,500 hours of content accessible via mobile devices and the internet.

Peacock Premium will cost $ 4.99 per month with a maximum of five minutes of ads for each hour of content. If you want to purchase a version without commercials, the cost will be $ 9.99 monthly.

Matt Strauss, President of Peacock and of Digital Companies of NBCUniversal, spoke about the launch of this new platform and its impact on the current situation: “Now more than ever, a free quality streaming service is needed that can offer viewers both the information they need to stay up to date and the entertainment they need. they seek to escape the moment. With Peacock, we will deliver many of the best movies and TV shows of our time, as well as timely news and current affairs programming, and we will do our part to bring people together through the power of entertainment. ”

To access Peacock, users of Xfinity Flex Say “Peacock” to the voice remote control and you will be transferred to all the content on the platform. They can also access it in the section “New This Week”, “Free For Me”. or “Trending Now On Peacock”. On the other hand, users of X1 They will be able to explore the Peacock programming built into the X1 Guide.

.