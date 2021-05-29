Preview of matchday 9: Almazán against Peñaranda Bracamonte

05/29/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

The Peñaranda travel this Sunday to Municipal Stadium La Arboleda to measure yourself with Almazán in his ninth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 17:30.

The Almazán reaches the ninth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Becerril in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the competition began, the locals have won two of the six matches played to date and add a figure of 36 goals against 33 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Peñaranda Bracamonte He took the victory against the Diocesan CD during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal of Herrera, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Almazán. To date, of the eight games that the Peñaranda Bracamonte In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won three of them with a figure of 24 goals for and 41 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Almazán He has a record of one victory and two draws in three games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At home, the Peñaranda Bracamonte has a record of one victory, two defeats and a draw in four games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Almazán to try to break the statistics.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that between the Almazán and the Peñaranda Bracamonte there is a difference of 12 points. The locals come to the meeting in first position and with 39 points in the locker. For his part, Peñaranda Bracamonte he has 27 points and ranks ninth in the tournament.