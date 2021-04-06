Preview of matchday 8: Vissel Kobe

04/06/2021 at 12:02 CEST

The Oita Trinita travel this Wednesday to NOEVIR Stadium Kobe to measure yourself with Vissel Kobe in their eighth round of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 12:00.

The Vissel Kobe faces the match of the eighth day with optimism to channel a positive streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Vegalta Sendai out of his field (0-2) and against him Consadole Sapporo away from home (3-4). In addition, the hosts have won in four of the seven games played so far, with 12 goals for and eight against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Oita Trinita suffered a defeat to the Kawasaki Frontale in the last game (2-0), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. To date, of the six games that the Oita Trinita In the J1 Japanese League, one of them has won with a balance of five goals in favor and nine against.

As a local, the Vissel Kobe He has a balance of one victory, one loss and one draw in three games played in his field, indicating that he will have to make an effort during this meeting if he does not want more points to escape him in his stadium. At home, the Oita Trinita He has a record of one win and two losses in three games he has played so far, so he must strive to score points on his visit to Vissel Kobe to try to break the statistics.

The two rivals had already met in the past at the stadium of the Vissel Kobe and the balance is three victories, one defeat and two draws for the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last time they played the Vissel Kobe and the Oita Trinita in this tournament it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 1-1 draw.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Vissel Kobe is ahead of the Oita Trinita with a difference of nine points. At this time, the Vissel Kobe it has 14 points and is in fifth position. For his part, Oita Trinita it has five points and occupies the fifteenth position in the classification.