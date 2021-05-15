Preview of matchday 8: Atlético Monzón

05/15/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The Sariñena visit this Sunday to Isidro Calderon to measure yourself with Athletic Monzón in his eighth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 17:30.

The Athletic Monzón faces with reinforced spirits the match of the eighth day to channel a winning streak after achieving the victory away at the Joaquin Ascaso by 1-2 in front of Sabinanigo, with goals from Scallop Y Puyer. In addition, the locals have won four of the seven games played so far with a figure of 35 goals in favor and 24 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Sariñena he won his last two matches of the competition against him San Juan in his fief and the Tamarite in his stadium, 3-0 and 2-1 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Athletic Monzón. To date, of the seven games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them with a figure of 48 goals in favor and 39 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Athletic Monzón they have achieved a balance of three victories in three games played at home, making it a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. In the role of visitor, the Sariñena It has a balance of one victory, one loss and one draw in three games that it has played so far, so it is a team that usually scores points away from home.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Athletic MonzónIn fact, the numbers show seven losses and six draws for the hosts. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they faced the Athletic Monzón and the Sariñena in this tournament it was in November 2019 and the match concluded with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by a point in favor of the Athletic Monzón. The Athletic Monzón He arrives at the meeting with 44 points in his locker and occupying the first place before the game. For his part, Sariñena it has 43 points and ranks second in the competition.