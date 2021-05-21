Preview of matchday 7: Solar

05/21/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

The Ribamontan visit this Saturday to Solar to measure yourself with Solar in his seventh round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Solar He faces the seventh day of the tournament with the desire to overcome his position after drawing the last match played against the Corner. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in three of the six matches played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 18 goals for and 29 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Ribamontán al Mar could not cope with the Castro in his last game (0-6), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. To date, of the six games that the Ribamontán al Mar In the Second Phase of the Third Division, one of them has won and accumulates a figure of 47 goals against 18 in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Solar It has figures of three victories in three games played at its stadium, so it is a very difficult team to beat when it plays at home. In the role of visitor, the Ribamontán al Mar has been defeated once and has drawn once in his three games so far, so the players of the Solar They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Solar, resulting in a victory in favor of the Solar. The last time they faced the Solar and the Ribamontan This tournament was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 0-2 result for the locals.

In reference to its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Solar they are ahead of the visiting team with a three-point advantage. The locals, before this game, are in seventh place with 21 points in the standings. For his part, the Ribamontán al Mar it has 18 points and ranks ninth in the competition.