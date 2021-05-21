Preview of matchday 7: Plus Ultra

05/21/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. the match of the seventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Plus Ultra and to Lorca in the Municipal Llano de Brujas.

The Plus Ultra he wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the seventh day after suffering a defeat against the Sports Mining in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the six games played to date, with a streak of 17 goals for and 59 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Lorca suffered a defeat to the Totana Olympic in the last game (1-3), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. Before this match, the Lorca he had won zero of the six games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 12 goals in favor and 71 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Plus Ultra He has a balance of two wins and one loss in three games played at home, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away at home. In the role of visitor, the Lorca has a balance of two defeats and a draw in three games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the Plus Ultra.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal Llano de BrujasIn fact, the numbers show a victory and a defeat in favor of the Plus Ultra. The last meeting between the Plus Ultra and the Lorca in the competition it was played in December 2019 and ended in a draw (2-2).

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of 10 points. The team of Jesus Zapata he ranks ninth with 16 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, the Lorca, is in tenth position with six points.