Preview of matchday 5: Terrassa

05/08/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

The Terrassa receives this Sunday at 18:00 the visit of the Granollers in the Olympic of Terrassa during their fifth duel in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Terrassa faces with reinforced spirits the match of the fifth day to channel a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Cerdanyola out of his field (1-2) and against him EC Granollers away from home (0-3). Since the start of the season, the hosts have won three of the three matches played so far, with a streak of 30 goals in favor and 13 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the EC Granollers managed to defeat the CE Europe 3-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Marc Gelmà, Pau Y Javi prats, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Terrassa. Before this match, the EC Granollers had won in one of the four games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 35 goals for and 28 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Terrassa they have managed to win in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At the exits, the EC Granollers has been defeated twice in his two games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Terrassa add a positive result at home.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Terrassa, the numbers show six wins and a draw for the hosts. In addition, the locals are not defeated with the Granollers in his last seven visits. The last match they played on Terrassa and the Granollers In this competition it took place in February 2020 and ended with a result of 0-1 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Terrassa is ahead of the EC Granollers with a difference of eight points. The team of Joanjo garcia he ranks second with 44 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors are in sixth position with 36 points.