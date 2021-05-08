Preview of matchday 5: Plus Ultra

05/08/2021 at 12:35 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:30 p.m. the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure the Plus Ultra and to Huércal-Overa in the Municipal Llano de Brujas.

The Plus Ultra arrives at the fifth day with the illusion of recovering points after losing the last game against the Murcia city by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won in two of the four games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 16 goals in favor and 55 against.

Regarding visitors, the Huércal-Overa won the victory against the Totana Olympic during their last match of the competition (2-1), with so many of Bells Y Heredia, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Plus Ultra. Of the four games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Huércal-Overa he has won two of them with a balance of 23 goals for and 33 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Plus Ultra they have managed to win so far in all their home games in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At the exits, the Huércal-Overa has won once in his two games so far, so the players of the Plus Ultra They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Plus Ultra and the balance is a defeat and a draw in favor of the local team. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Huércal-Overa. The last time these teams met in the competition was in January 2020 and the match ended with a 2-0 score for the hosts.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by 13 points in favor of the Huércal-Overa. The locals come to the meeting in ninth position and with 16 points in the locker. For his part, Huércal-Overa he has 29 points and ranks third in the tournament.