Preview of matchday 5: Extremadura B

04/24/2021 at 6:44 PM CEST

In one more day, the fifth of the Second Phase of the Third Division, they will fight for a positive result on Estremadura and the Miajadas.

The Extremadura B comes to the fifth match with the intention of improving their performance in the competition after drawing the last match played against the Azuaga. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in one of the four games played so far, with 31 goals scored against 20 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Miajadas was imposed on EMD Aceuchal 2-0 during their last match of the competition, with goals from I failed Y Juanjo, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Extremadura B. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a balance of 25 goals in favor and 21 against.

Regarding home performance, the Extremadura B they have won once and drawn once in two games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points in their fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving results in their favor. At home, the Miajadas has a balance of one defeat and one draw in two games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for Extremadura B add a positive result at home.

In their last confrontations between them on the field, the figures show two wins and two losses in favor of Extremadura B. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Miajadas. The last match they played together in this tournament was in February 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result for the Estremadura.

To this day, the Extremadura B it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The team of Jose Antonio Ruiz he ranks second with 37 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Miajadas has 35 points and occupies the third position in the classification.