Preview of matchday 40: Albacete against Lugo

05/17/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the fortieth round of the Second Division will be played, which will measure the Albacete and to Lugo in the Carlos Belmonte.

The Albacete He faces the meeting of the fortieth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against the Almeria in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in nine of the 39 games played to date in the Second Division with a figure of 26 goals for and 47 against.

For his part, Lugo won the victory against the CD Mirandés during their last match of the competition (2-1), with a goal from Manu Barreiro, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Albacete. To date, of the 39 games the team has played in the Second Division, it has won nine of them with a figure of 34 goals in favor and 51 against.

As a local, the Albacete He has achieved statistics of five wins, nine losses and five draws in 19 games played in his stadium, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At home, the Lugo He has won twice and drawn five times in his 19 games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Albacete add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the Carlos Belmonte and the balance is three victories, three defeats and a draw in favor of the Albacete. The last game they played on Albacete and the Lugo In this competition it took place in November 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing their position in the classification table of the Second Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Lugo is ahead of the Albacete with a difference of three points. The Albacete He arrives at the meeting with 37 points in his locker and occupying the twenty-second place before the game. For his part, the Lugo it has 40 points and occupies the twenty-first position in the classification.