Preview of matchday 4: Villacañas

04/23/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Villacañas already The Roda on The pyramids.

The Villacañas faces wanting to recover points in the match that corresponds to the fourth day after suffering a defeat against him Balazote Hurricane in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the three games played so far with a figure of 22 goals in favor and 21 against.

For its part, The Roda managed to defeat the Tarancon 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Pablo Garcia, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Villacañas. Before this game, The Roda they had won in one of the three matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 19 goals for and 25 against.

Regarding home performance, the Villacañas they suffered a defeat at their stadium in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, The Roda Nor did he manage to prevail on his only visit so far in the competition.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Villacañas and the results are four defeats and two draws for the locals. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last six visits to the stadium of the Villacañas. The last match that both teams played in this tournament was in November 2019 and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of The Roda.

Currently, both teams are separated in the standings by one point in favor of The Roda. The Villacañas He comes into the game in fifth position with 31 points in the locker. On your side, The Roda it has 32 points and occupies the fourth position in the classification.