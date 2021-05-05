Preview of matchday 4: Gerena against Conil

05/05/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

The Gerena will play its fourth match in the Second Phase of the Third Division against the Conil, scheduled to begin this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the José Juan Romero Gil Stadium.

The Gerena He faces the fourth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering his position after signing a draw against him Cabecense in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won one of the three games played to date and accumulate a figure of 28 goals conceded against 23 in favor.

For his part, the Conil won the victory against the Castilleja CF during their last match of the competition (2-1), with goals from Basin Y Fran Mejías, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Gerena. Before this match, the Conil he had won in two of the three games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 23 goals scored against 20 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Gerena has managed to win in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the Conil He signed a draw on his only visit so far in the competition.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Gerena and the results are two wins, two losses and a draw for the local team. In turn, the visitors have a streak of two games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of Gerena. The last time they faced the Gerena and the Conil in this tournament it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a score of 1-2 in favor of the visitors.

Right now the two teams are tied at 27 points in the Third Division Second Phase table, so the next match may be a good opportunity to break the tie. The locals are in the third place of the classification while, for their part, the visitors occupy the second position.