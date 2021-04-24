Preview of matchday 4: Córdoba against Tamaraceite

04/24/2021 at 12:17 PM CEST

The Cordova receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the Tamaraceite in the Municipal New Archangel during their fourth meeting in the Second Phase of Second B.

The Cordova he wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the fourth day after having lost his last game against him Cadiz B by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in one of the three matches played so far in the Second Phase of Second B, with 23 goals in favor and 20 against.

For his part, the Tamaraceite managed to defeat the Real Murcia 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of David garcia, so it tries to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Cordova. Before this match, the Tamaraceite had won in one of the three games played in the Second Phase of Second B this season, with 20 goals in favor and 16 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Cordova suffered a defeat at their stadium in their only duel played so far at home in the Second Phase of Second B. In the away role, the Tamaraceite had to settle for a draw during their only away meeting.

Currently, between Cordova and the Tamaraceite there is a difference of one point in the ranking. At this time, the Cordova it has 30 points and is in fourth position. For his part, Tamaraceite has 31 points and occupies the third position in the classification.