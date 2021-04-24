Preview of matchday 4: Cacereño

04/24/2021 at 12:21 PM CEST

The Moralo visit this Sunday to Prince philip to measure yourself with Cacereño in his fourth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Cacereño comes to the fourth match with the intention of improving their performance in the tournament after drawing the last match played against the Coria. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won one of the three matches played so far and add a figure of 10 goals against 44 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Moralo won in front of Sherry in his stadium by 2-0 and previously he had also done it out of his field against the Diocesan CD by 0-3, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Cacereño. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Moralo he has won three of them with 34 goals for and nine against.

As a local, the Cacereño He knew how to defend himself in his stadium in his only match played in the Second Phase of the Third Division at home. Away from home, the Moralo they also claimed victory in their only away meeting.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Prince philip, obtaining as a result four defeats and two draws in favor of the Cacereño. In turn, the locals have a total of five games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in November 2019 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Cacereño.

Analyzing the classification table of the Second Phase of Third Division we can see that the Cacereño they are ahead of the visiting team with a three-point advantage. The team of Julio Cobos He arrives at the match in first position and with 54 points before the match. For his part, the Moralo he has 51 points and is third in the championship.