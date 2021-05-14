Preview of matchday 39: Almería against Albacete

05/14/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The Almeria will play its thirty-ninth game in the Second Division against the Albacete, scheduled to begin this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. at the Mediterranean Games Stadium.

The Almeria faces with reinforced spirits the game of the thirty-ninth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning at home by a score of 0-1 at Tenerife in the Heliodoro Rodríguez López, with a goal from Largie Ramazani. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in 19 of the 38 games played to date in the Second Division and have managed to score 54 goals for and 35 against.

For his part, the Albacete comes from beating away from home by 0-1 in the El Toralin Stadium, with a bit of Alvaro Jimenez Front of SD Ponferradina in the last game played, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Almeria. To date, of the 38 games the team has played in the Second Division, it has won nine of them with a balance of 25 goals scored against 46 conceded.

In reference to local performance, the Almeria They have achieved a balance of nine wins, three losses and seven draws in 19 home games, which shows that they are losing points in their fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. In the role of visitor, the Albacete He has a record of four wins, 11 losses and four draws in 19 games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Almeria, the numbers show a defeat and three draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Albacete. The last time they faced the Almeria and the Albacete in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 1-2 in favor of Almeria.

Analyzing their position in the classification table of the Second Division, we see that both teams are separated by 30 points in favor of Almeria. The locals come to the meeting in third position and with 66 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 36 points and occupy the twenty-second position in the tournament.