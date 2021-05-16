Preview of matchday 37: Montpellier

05/15/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

The Brest visit this Sunday to Stade de La Mosson to measure yourself with Montpellier in their thirty-seventh Ligue 1 match, which will kick off at 9:00 p.m.

The Montpellier faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the thirty-seventh day to channel a positive streak after winning at home by a score of 2-3 at Racing Strasbourg in the Stade de La Meinau, with so many of Gaetan laborde Y Andy Delort. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 13 of the 36 games played to date, with 58 goals in favor and 61 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Brest he was defeated 3-2 in the last game he played against the OGC Nice, so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. To date, of the 36 games the team has played in Ligue 1, it has won 11 of them with a figure of 50 goals for and 64 against.

As a local, the Montpellier they have won seven times, lost eight times and drawn three times in 18 games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at their stadium, giving visitors hope of getting results in their favor. At the exits, the Brest It has been defeated 12 times and has drawn three times in its 18 games played, so it will have to strive to score points in its visit to the stadium of the Montpellier to try and break the statistics.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Montpellier and the results are six wins and three draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a streak of three games in a row winning at home against the Brest. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in December 2020 and the result was a draw (2-2).

Analyzing their position in the league table of Ligue 1, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Montpellier is ahead of the Brest with a difference of 10 points. The team of Michel Der Zakarian He arrives at the match in eighth position and with 50 points before the match. For his part, Brest it has 40 points and occupies the fourteenth place in the competition.