Preview of matchday 30: Arsenal

04/02/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirtieth day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see them face off Arsenal and to Liverpool in it Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal faces the thirtieth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 3-3 against the West Ham in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 12 of the 29 games played to date, with a streak of 40 goals for and 32 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Liverpool suffered a defeat against Chelsea in the last game (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the competition. To date, of the 29 games that the team has played in the Premier League, it has won 13 of them and has a balance of 48 goals scored against 36 goals received.

In reference to the results as a local, the Arsenal He has a record of six wins, five losses and three draws in 14 games played at home, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Liverpool They have a record of six wins, three losses and five draws in 14 games they have played so far, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Emirates Stadium, obtaining as a result seven defeats and 11 draws in favor of the Arsenal. In turn, the local team has a streak of three consecutive games undefeated at home against Liverpool. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 3-1 result for the visitors.

Analyzing their position in the Premier League qualifying table, we see that both teams are separated by four points in favor of the Liverpool. The team of Mikel Arteta he ranks in ninth place with 42 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Liverpool it has 46 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.