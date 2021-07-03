Preview of matchday 21: Consadole Sapporo

07/03/2021 at 06:15 CEST

Next Sunday at 06:05 the match of the twenty-first day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face the Consadole Sapporo and to Tokushima in the Sapporo dome.

The Consadole Sapporo reaches the twenty-first day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Kashima antlers in the previous meeting by a result of 4-0. In addition, the locals have won seven of the 18 games played to date with a figure of 25 goals in favor and 25 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Tokushima Vortis was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Yokohama F. Marinos, so he will seek a victory against the Consadole Sapporo to set the course in the tournament. To date, of the 20 games the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won five of them with a balance of 16 goals for and 25 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Consadole Sapporo He has a record of four wins, two losses and two draws in eight games played at home, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away at home. At the exits, the Tokushima Vortis He has won three times and has been defeated six times in his 10 games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Consadole Sapporo add a positive result at home.

In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Consadole Sapporo, as they have already won three away games. The last time they faced the Consadole Sapporo and the Tokushima in this competition it was in May 2021 and the meeting concluded with a result of 1-2 favorable to the Consadole Sapporo.

Looking at the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the Consadole Sapporo they are ahead of the visiting team with a six-point lead. The Consadole Sapporo He arrives at the meeting with 25 points in his locker and occupying the eleventh place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Tokushima Vortis, stands in fifteenth position with 19 points.