Preview of matchday 2: Sabiñánigo

03/31/2021 at 12:28 PM CEST

The Sabinanigo will play its second match in the Second Phase of the Third Division against the Carignan, scheduled to start this Thursday at 12:00 at the Joaquin Ascaso.

On the visitors’ side, the CD Cariñena achieved a two-way tie against Villanueva, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Sabinanigo, the numbers show two wins and a draw in favor of the home team. In addition, the locals do not lose with the Carignan in his last three visits. The last time they played the Sabinanigo and the Carignan in this tournament it was in April 2018 and the match concluded with a 4-1 in favor of the Sabinanigo.

Currently, the CD Cariñena he is ahead in the standings with a difference of 14 points with respect to his rival. The team of Pitu Lerga He arrives at the match in eleventh position and with 14 points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is fifth with 28 points.