Preview of matchday 19: Shonan Bellmare

06/01/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The Prawn Osaka travel this Wednesday to Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka to measure yourself with Shonan bellmare in its nineteenth round of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 12:00.

The Shonan bellmare He faces the nineteenth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering his position after drawing the last match played against the Tokushima Vortis. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in three of the 17 games played so far with a figure of 15 goals for and 18 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Prawn Osaka won against Sagan tosu out of his field by 0-1 and previously he had also done it at home against the Yokohama 2-0, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Shonan bellmare. To date, of the 13 games played by the Prawn Osaka In the J1 Japanese League, he has won three of them with a balance of six goals in favor and 12 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Shonan bellmare He has a record of two wins, one loss and five draws in eight games played at his stadium, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Prawn Osaka He has won once and has drawn twice in his seven games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Shonan bellmare to get more points away from home.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Shonan bellmare, the numbers show two wins and three losses for the home team. Likewise, the visitors have a streak of two matches in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of the Shonan bellmare. The last time they faced the Shonan bellmare and the Prawn Osaka in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 1-2 for the Prawn Osaka.

Regarding their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Shonan bellmare is ahead of the Prawn Osaka with a difference of four points. At this time, the Shonan bellmare it has 17 points and is in fourteenth position. For his part, Prawn Osaka he has 13 points and is in seventeenth place in the tournament.