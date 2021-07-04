Preview of matchday 15: LA Galaxy

07/04/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Next Monday at 04:30 the match of the fifteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at Galaxy and to Sporting kansas city in the StubHub Center.

The LA Galaxy comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the fifteenth day after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him San Jose Earthquakes away from home (1-3) and against Vancouver Whitecaps out of his field (1-2). Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won seven of the 10 matches played so far in Major League Soccer, with a streak of 17 goals for and 15 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Sporting kansas city won his last two competition matches against him Los Angeles FC in his stadium and the Colorado Rapids in his field, 2-1 and 3-1 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of LA Galaxy. To date, of the 11 games played by the Sporting kansas city In Major League Soccer, he has won seven of them and accumulates a figure of 14 conceded goals against 21 in favor.

As a local, the LA Galaxy they have won four times and lost once in five games played so far, figures that show the potential and the security of the team when they play in their stadium. At the exits, the Sporting kansas city has won twice in his five games so far, so the players of the LA Galaxy They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the LA Galaxy and the balance is six defeats and eight draws in favor of the local team. The last confrontation between the Galaxy and the Sporting kansas city This competition was held in September 2019 and ended with a 7-2 result for the locals.

Currently, the Sporting kansas city it is ahead in the standings with a difference of one point with respect to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in third place with 21 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 22 points and occupy the second position in the tournament.