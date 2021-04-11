Preview of matchday 14: Tijuana

04/11/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Tijuana receives this Monday at 4:00 the visit of the Mazatlan in the Hot Stadium during their fourteenth meeting in the MX Clausura League.

The Tijuana reaches the fourteenth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Atlas Guadalajara in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won four of the 13 matches played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura.

For his part, Mazatlan suffered a defeat against Puebla in the last game (3-1), so he comes to the game with the need to regain victory in the field of Tijuana. To date, of the 13 matches that the Mazatlan in the MX Clausura League, he has won four of them.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Tijuana he has won three times, been defeated twice and has drawn once in six games played so far, which means he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Mazatlan has won once in his six games so far, so in theory it could be a good match for the Tijuana add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the Hot Stadium and the balance is four defeats and two draws in favor of the Tijuana. Likewise, the locals have a total of two matches in a row, beating their rival in this competition. The last time they played the Tijuana and the Mazatlan in this competition it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 1-0 favorable to the Mazatlan.