Preview of matchday 13: Monterrey against San Luís

04/03/2021

On at 11:15 CEST

Next Sunday at 05:06 the match of the thirteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Monterrey and to Saint Louis in it Bbva Bancomer Stadium.

The Monterrey faces wanting to recover points in the match corresponding to the thirteenth day after suffering a defeat against him Blue Cross in the previous match by a result of 1-0. In addition, the hosts have won in five of the 11 games played so far, with a streak of 15 goals in favor and seven against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Saint Louis could not win at Pumas UNAM in their last match (0-1), so that a win against Monterrey it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. Before this match, the Saint Louis he had won in three of the 12 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season and adds a figure of 17 goals against 15 in favor.

As a local, the Monterrey they have won three times and drawn twice in five games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving the visitors opportunities to achieve results in their favor. At the exits, the Saint Louis He has lost five times in his six games so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Monterrey if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Bbva Bancomer Stadium, resulting in a defeat and four draws in favor of the Monterrey. In turn, the visiting team accumulates three matches in a row without losing away from home against Monterrey. The last match that both teams played in this tournament was in September 2020 and ended with a score of 1-2 in favor of the Monterrey.

Right now, between the Monterrey and the Saint Louis there is a difference of seven points in the classification. The Monterrey He has 19 points in the locker, ranking fourth. For his part, Saint Louis it has 12 points and is ranked thirteenth in the competition.