Preview of matchday 10: Consadole Sapporo

The Consadole Sapporo plays this Friday at 12:00 his tenth game of the J1 Japanese League against the Yokohama F. Marinos in the Sapporo dome.

The Consadole Sapporo He faces the match wanting to add more points to his classification after having drawn 2-2 against him Kashima antlers in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in two of the eight games played to date in the J1 Japanese League, with a streak of 14 goals in favor and 13 against.

Regarding visitors, the Yokohama F. Marinos had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Vegalta Sendai during his last match, so he comes to the game with the aim of snatching all three points from the Consadole Sapporo. To date, of the eight games that the Yokohama F. Marinos In the J1 Japanese League, he has won four of them with a figure of 12 goals for and seven against.

In reference to local performance, the Consadole Sapporo they have won once, lost once and drawn once in three games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. In the role of visitor, the Yokohama F. Marinos they have won once, they have been defeated once and they have drawn once in their three games played, making them an opponent with good performance as an outsider.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Consadole Sapporo and the results are three wins and three losses in favor of the local team. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won three games in a row at home against the Yokohama F. Marinos. The last time they faced the Consadole Sapporo and the Yokohama F. Marinos in this competition it was in August 2020 and the match concluded with a 4-1 result for the Yokohama F. Marinos.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 leaderboard, we can see that the visiting team has an advantage of seven points. The team of Michael Petrovic He comes into the match in fourteenth position and with eight points before the match. For his part, Yokohama F. Marinos it has 15 points and occupies the seventh position in the classification.