Preview of match day 9: Cerezo Osaka

04/09/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 08:00 the meeting of the ninth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face Cherry Osaka and to Wasp in the Yanmar Stadium Nagai.

The Cherry Osaka He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the ninth day after suffering a defeat against him Yokohama F. Marinos in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won five of the eight matches played to date and have managed to score 12 goals in favor and six against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Fukuoka Wasp did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against him Prawn Osaka, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the eight games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won two of them with a figure of eight goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Cherry Osaka they have won four times in four games played so far, making them a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. At the exits, the Fukuoka Wasp has a balance of one victory and three draws in four games played, so the players of the Cherry Osaka They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Cherry OsakaIn fact, the numbers show a defeat and a draw for the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of two games in a row undefeated against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last confrontation between the Cherry Osaka and the Wasp This tournament was played in December 2011 and ended with a 7-1 favorable result. Cherry Osaka.

Analyzing the Japanese League J1 leaderboard we can see that the Cherry Osaka they are ahead of the visiting team with a seven-point lead. The Cherry Osaka He arrives at the meeting with 16 points in his locker and occupying the fifth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in eleventh position with nine points.