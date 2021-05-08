Preview of match day 6: Vélez

05/07/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the final day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Velez and to Royal Stain in the Vivar Tellez.

The Velez will try to add a victory in the sixth day after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Almeria B at home (1-2) and against Torredonjimeno in his field (2-1). Since the competition began, the locals have won in two of the five matches played to date with a figure of 29 goals for and 20 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Royal Stain won his last two competition matches against him Antequera in his stadium and The stick out of his field, 1-0 and 1-2 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of the Velez. To date, of the five games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them with a balance of 42 goals scored against 14 conceded.

In terms of home performance, the Velez He has achieved statistics of a victory and a draw in two games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Royal Stain He has won once and has drawn once in his two games that he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Velez to take the victory.

The rivals had already met before in the Vivar Tellez and the balance is three victories, three defeats and seven draws in favor of the Velez. Likewise, the visiting team accumulates four matches in a row without knowing the defeat away from home against the Velez. The last match between Velez and the Royal Stain The competition was played in December 2019 and ended with a 0-0 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by one point in favor of the Royal Stain. The team of Juan Carlos Gomez He arrives at the match in first position and with 46 points before the match. For his part, the Royal Stain it has 47 points and occupies the second position in the classification.