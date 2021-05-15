Preview of match day 6: Salerm Puente Genil

05/15/2021 at 12:21 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Salerm Puente Genil and to Xerez in the Municipal Stadium Manuel Polinario.

The Salerm Puente Genil He reaches the sixth meeting with the intention of improving his numbers in the tournament after drawing the last match played against the Ceuta. In addition, the hosts have not won in any of the five games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 33 goals for and 34 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Xerez He took the victory against the San Roque Lepe during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal of Alex Colorado, so it tries to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Salerm Puente Genil. To date, of the five games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them with 28 goals in favor and 13 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Salerm Puente Genil has achieved statistics of a loss and a draw in two games played in his field, so that visits to the stadium Municipal Stadium Manuel Polinario They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the Xerez It has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal Stadium Manuel Polinario, resulting in a defeat and a draw in favor of the Salerm Puente Genil. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Salerm Puente Genil. The last time they played the Salerm Puente Genil and the Xerez In this competition it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

Currently, the Xerez he is ahead in the standings with a difference of 10 points with respect to his rival. The locals, before this game, are in sixth place with 35 points in the standings. For his part, the Xerez it has 45 points and ranks third in the competition.