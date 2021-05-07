Preview of match day 6: Melilla CD against Loja

05/07/2021 at 12:32 CEST

The Loja travel this Saturday to The Espiguera to measure yourself with Melilla in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 12:30.

The Melilla CD faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the sixth day after winning its last two games 1-2 and 2-0, the first against the Atletico Porcuna at home and the second against him Maracena Sports Union In his field. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won two of the five matches played so far and have managed to score 22 goals for and 34 against.

Regarding visitors, the Loja could not cope with the Alhaurino in his last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the Loja he had won in one of the three matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 20 goals in favor and 36 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Melilla CD he has won once and drawn once in two games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away at his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Loja He signed a draw in his only visit as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals have met before in The EspigueraIn fact, the numbers show a tie in favor of the Melilla CD. The last time they played the Melilla and the Loja in this tournament it was in January 2020 and they ended up drawing 2-2.

Currently, the Loja it is ahead in the standings with a difference of one point with respect to its rival. The team of Nacho Aznar He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 24 points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is fourth with 25 points.