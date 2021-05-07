Preview of match day 6: Leioa against Haro Deportivo

05/07/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. the match of the sixth day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see the Leioa and to Haro in the Sarriena.

The Leioa looks forward to recovering points in the match that corresponds to the sixth day after having lost its last game against the Mutilvera by a score of 4-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in one of the five games played to date, with 15 goals scored against 41 conceded.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Haro Deportivo won his last two competition matches against him Portugalete in his field and the Alaves B at home, 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the fiefdom of the Leioa. To date, of the five games that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won three of them and adds a figure of 26 goals against 21 in favor.

Regarding the results as a local, the Leioa He has achieved figures of one win and one loss in two games played at his stadium, which means that he is not taking advantage of the home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Haro Deportivo he has drawn twice in his two games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the Leioa.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Leioa and the results are of a tie in favor of the local team. The last meeting between the Leioa and the Haro in this tournament it was played in February 2020 and ended in a draw (2-2).

Analyzing their position in the classification table of the Second Phase of Second B, we see that the visitors have an advantage of 10 points with respect to the Leioa. The team of Andoitz Galdós He comes into the match in eighth position and with 13 points before the match. On the other hand, the visitors have 23 points and occupy the fourth position in the competition.