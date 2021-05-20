Preview of match day 6: CD Diocesano against Montijo

05/19/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Thursday at 9:00 p.m., the Diocesan and the Montijo during the sixth day, the last of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Diocesan CD comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the sixth day after winning at home by a score of 0-1 at Moralo in the Municipal, with a goal from Spout. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the five games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 40 goals scored against 19 conceded.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Montijo was imposed on Sherry 0-1 during their last match of the competition, with a goal of Adri, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Diocesan CD. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them and accumulates a figure of eight goals conceded compared to 38 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Diocesan CD He has been beaten twice in two games played so far, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At the exits, the Montijo they have won once and lost once in their two games so far, so the match could be very close between the two teams.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Diocesan CD and the results are a victory and a defeat for the locals. The last time they played the Diocesan and the Montijo In this competition it was in November 2019 and the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by eight points in favor of the Montijo. The Diocesan CD He arrives at the meeting with 48 points in his locker and occupying the fifth place before the game. For their part, visitors are in third position with 56 points.