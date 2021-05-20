Preview of match day 6: Atlético Albericia

05/20/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The Cartes visit this Friday to Juan Hormaechea to measure yourself with Atlético Albericia in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 20:00.

The Atlético Albericia faces with optimism for the match of the sixth day after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Selaya on The Castañal, with so many of Morales and Isaac gonzalez. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the five games played to date and have managed to score 37 goals for and 41 against.

For his part, UC Cartes had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Samano during his last match, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the UC Cartes they had won in two of the five matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 30 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Atlético Albericia he has won once and has drawn once in two games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to strive to win. At the exits, the UC Cartes He has a record of two defeats in two games he has played so far, so he will have to make an effort to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Atlético Albericia to try to break the statistics.

The rivals had already met before in the Juan Hormaechea and the balance is of a victory in favor of Atlético Albericia. The last match they played on Atlético Albericia and the Cartes In this competition it was in February 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the locals.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by nine points in favor of the UC Cartes. The Atlético Albericia He arrives at the meeting in sixth position with 27 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is fourth with 36 points.