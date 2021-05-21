Preview of match day 4: Santa Úrsula

05/21/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Saint Ursula and to Great Tarajal in the Municipal Field Argelio Tabares.

The Saint Ursula eagerly arrives at the fourth day after having won the Union Viera in the Pepe Gonçalvez by 0-1, with a goal of Fog. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in one of the three games played so far, with 25 goals scored against 22 conceded.

Regarding visitors, the Great Tarajal had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Buzanada during his last meeting, so he comes to the meeting with the claims to stay this time with the three points. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Great Tarajal one of them has won with a figure of 22 goals for and 15 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Saint Ursula he has drawn the only match he has played in his stadium so far. In the role of visitor, the Great Tarajal he also signed a draw during his only away commitment so far in the competition.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Saint Ursula and the results are of a victory for the local team. The last match they played on Saint Ursula and the Great Tarajal In this competition it was in January 2020 and ended with a result of 4-3 in favor of the locals.

Currently, the Great Tarajal he is ahead in the standings with a difference of one point with respect to his rival. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 33 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in second position with 34 points.