Preview of match day 38: Malaga against Mallorca

The Majorca visit this Saturday to The Rose Garden to measure yourself with Malaga in his thirty-eighth round of the Second Division, which will begin at 9:00 p.m.

The Malaga arrives at the thirty-eighth day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Spanish in the previous match by a score of 3-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 13 of the 37 matches played to date in the Second Division with a figure of 33 goals in favor and 43 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Majorca managed to defeat the CD Mirandés 2-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Abdon Y Dani vivian, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of Malaga. Before this match, the Majorca they had won in 21 of the 37 games played in the Second Division this season, with a balance of 46 goals scored against 24 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Malaga they have won five times, been defeated seven times and have drawn six times in 18 games played so far, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. At home, the Majorca has won nine times and drawn five times in his 18 games so far, so the players of the Malaga They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have met before in The Rose GardenIn fact, the numbers show five wins, four losses and seven draws in favor of the Malaga. In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium of the Malaga. The last match they played on Malaga and the Majorca in this tournament it was in October 2020 and ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of Majorca.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Division, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 22 points. The locals, before this game, are in eleventh place with 49 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors are in second position with 71 points.