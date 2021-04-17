Preview of match day 3: Sanse against Badajoz

04/17/2021 at 12:18 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the third day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see him face the Sanse and to Badajoz in the Municipal Nuevo Matapiñonera.

The Sanse He faces the match of the third day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 0-0 against the Extremadura UD in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in one of the two matches played so far and have managed to score 24 goals in favor and 15 against.

For his part, Badajoz won his last two competition matches against him RM Castilla in his fief and the International out of his field, 2-0 and 0-2 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Sanse. To date, of the two matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won two of them with a figure of 36 goals in favor and nine against.

As a local, the Sanse He knew how to defend his goal in his only home match in the Second Phase of Second B. In the role of visitor, the Badajoz he also took the victory on his only away date.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by eight points in favor of the Badajoz. The team of Marcos Jimenez González he ranks second with 39 points on his scoreboard. For its part, the visiting team is first with 47 points.