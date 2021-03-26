Preview of match day 24: Eibar Women

03/26/2021 at 17:03 CET

Next Saturday at 5:00 p.m., they will measure the Eibar and the Ray during the twenty-fourth day of the Primera Iberdrola.

The Eibar Women reaches the twenty-fourth day with the illusion of recovering points after losing the last game against the Espanyol Women by a score of 0-1. Since the competition began, the locals have won six of the 23 matches played to date with a figure of 23 goals for and 38 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Rayo Vallecano Women suffered a defeat against Barcelona Women in the last game (0-4), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. Of the 23 games he has played in this season of the Primera Iberdrola, the Rayo Vallecano Women he has won six of them with a balance of 22 goals in favor and 43 against.

In terms of home performance, the Eibar Women They have a record of three wins, eight losses and a draw in 12 games played at their stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Rayo Vallecano Women has a balance of one victory, nine defeats and two draws in 12 games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Eibar Women add a positive result at home.

In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won three games in a row at the stadium of the Eibar. The last time they played the Eibar and the Ray in the competition it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 3-0 for the visitors.

Right now the two teams are tied at 22 points in the Primera Iberdrola table, so the next match may be a good opportunity to break the tie. The locals are in twelfth place in the classification while, for their part, the visitors occupy the thirteenth position.