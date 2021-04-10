Preview of match day 2: Extremadura UD

04/10/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

The Sanse visit this Sunday to Francisco de la Hera to measure yourself with Estremadura in his second round of the Second Phase of Second B, which will begin at 18:00.

The Extremadura UD faces the second day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after drawing the last match played against the RM Castilla.

For his part, the Sanse was imposed on Talavera de la Reina 2-1 during their last match of the competition, with so many of Charlie Brown Y Arthur, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Extremadura UD.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Sanse is ahead of the Extremadura UD with a difference of six points. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 32 points in the standings. For his part, Sanse it has 38 points and occupies the second position in the classification.