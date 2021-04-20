Preview of match day 16: Tenisca against Ibarra

Apr 20, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

Next Wednesday at 00:00 the match of the sixteenth day of the First Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Tenisca and to Ibarra in the Virgin of Las Nieves.

The Tenisca faces the game with the intention of adding more points to his classification after achieving a draw against him Güímar in their last meeting. Since the competition began, the locals have won nine of the 18 matches played so far in the First Phase of the Third Division and have accumulated a streak of 32 goals scored against 19 goals conceded.

Regarding the visiting team, the Ibarra he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Vera, so that a victory over the Tenisca it would help him improve his championship record. Before this match, the Ibarra they had won in two of the 19 matches played in the First Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of nine goals for and 28 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Tennisca has achieved statistics of six wins, one loss and two draws in nine games played at home, numbers that can be encouraging for him Ibarra, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Virgin of Las Nieves. At home, the Ibarra has a record of eight defeats and a draw in nine games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Tennisca to try to break the statistics.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Tennisca, the numbers show three losses and three draws for the home team. The last game they played on Tennisca and the Ibarra in this tournament it was in March 2021 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Ibarra.

Regarding their position in the qualifying table of the First Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 21 points with respect to the Tenisca. At this time, the Tenisca it has 31 points and is in third position. For their part, the visitors have 10 points and occupy the eleventh position in the competition.