Preview of match day 16: Querétaro

04/25/2021 at 2:45 AM CEST

Next Monday at 02:30 the match of the sixteenth day of the Liga MX de Clausura will be played, in which we will see the victory at Queretaro and to FC Juarez in the La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro.

The Queretaro He faces the match of the sixteenth day with the desire to add more points to his classification table after having drawn 0-0 against the Necaxa in his last game. Since the start of the season, the locals have won in five of the 15 games played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura.

For his part, the FC Juarez could not cope with the Lion in his last game (2-0), so that a win against the Queretaro It would help you improve your track record in competition. To date, of the 15 games the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won three of them.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Queretaro He has won five times, he has lost once and he has drawn twice in eight games played so far, values ​​that may seem encouraging to him. FC Juarez, as they show certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro. In the role of visitor, the FC Juarez has a record of one victory, six defeats and a draw in eight games that he has played so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Queretaro to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, resulting in a victory and a draw in favor of the Queretaro. Likewise, the locals have a total of two consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Liga MX de Clausura. The last meeting they played together in this tournament was in October 2020 and concluded with a 1-0 score in favor of the FC Juarez.